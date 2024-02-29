Cheltenham Festival: Paul Kealy speaks to Fergal O'Brien, Jamie Snowden, Ben Pauling and Willie Twiston-Davies

Paul Kealy attended the 2024 Cheltenham Festival handicap weights launch and he caught up with four trainers who are looking forward to a big week at Prestbury Park.

Fergal O'Brien, who has come so close to winning at the festival, has two huge chances this year and he gives Keals the latest on Crambo and Dysart Enos.

Jamie Snowden gives us the latest news on his team heading to the Cheltenham Festival including Ga Law, who might be supplemented for the Ryanair Chase.

It's been a great season so far for Ben Pauling and he gives us an update on his squad heading to Cheltenham.

Meanwhile Willie Twiston-Davies, assistant trainer to his father Nigel, talks about the horses the yard plan to send to Cheltenham including Broadway Boy, one they are really excited about.

