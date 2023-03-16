Cheltenham Gold Cup tips: why this horse can win the big race on Friday

Friday's feature race of the festival is the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (), in which 14 heavyweight chasers go head to head in a bid to win jump racing's most coveted prize. Is Galopin Des Champs a good thing or might one of his rivals prove too strong? Here are some bigger-priced runners to note . . .

Forecast odds: 12-1

By Liam Headd

Although Galopin Des Champs has been leading the market for some time, Conflated should not be overlooked for Friday's feature having bounced back at Leopardstown over Christmas.

The Savills Chase field was pretty bare but it was competitive and the Gordon Elliott-trained nine-year-old cruised to a five-length victory over his nearest rival. The race that day was run on soft ground and conditions should be similar for Conflated to go close.

He enjoyed a mid-winter break last season and it proved worthwhile as he returned to land the Irish Gold Cup, beating 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo by more than six lengths. Conflated has not been seen since February and tends to run well fresh, so has every chance of landing the big prize for Ireland once more.

Conflated 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Forecast odds: 20-1

By Harry Wilson

If there is one horse who is far too big in the Gold Cup betting it's Minella Indo at around 20-1. He's finished first and second in this race in the last two years and the 15 lengths between him and A Plus Tard in last year's Gold Cup was exaggerated.

Minella Indo chased a strong pace that day – all other prominent runners faded badly, including dual winner Al Boum Photo – and with last year's winner arriving under a cloud after a poor Betfair Chase run there's no reason he can't turn the tables.

Minella Indo returned with a gutsy victory over Stattler in the Savills New Year's Day Chase at Tramore, the same race Al Boum Photo used before heading to Cheltenham, prevailing by a neck over a trip far too short.

He is nice and fresh in a bid to regain his crown from 2021, and Henry de Bromhead's runners are clearly in good order as he's already had two winners at the festival this year.

Minella Indo 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Forecast odds: 9-1

By Owen Goulding

Galopin Des Champs is clearly the horse to beat, but he does have stamina to prove and at his current odds I would be staying far clear of him for that reason, for all that he has the potential to bolt up.

Preference would be for Noble Yeats, who has shown he has the perfect mix of speed and stamina required to win a Gold Cup. Last year's Grand National winner was impressive in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree this season and his latest third in the Cotswold Chase was the perfect preparation run for this.

We know Noble Yeats will handle soft ground and stay all day, but his Many Clouds run showed he also has a sharp turn of foot. At his current each-way odds, he makes a huge amount of appeal.

Noble Yeats 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Forecast odds: 12-1

By James Hill

It's now looking odds-on that the ground will be soft on Friday. I think Galopin Des Champs is going to be difficult to beat, but in testing conditions the one horse who I fancy against the favourite is Protektorat.

Dan Skelton's eight-year-old was third in last year's Gold Cup, but he has improved this season, winning the Betfair Chase in a canter in November. He was below par when 5-4 favourite for the Cotswold Chase on Trials day last time, but he wasn't beaten far at all and that was just a tune-up for this.

The soft ground will really suit Protektorat, who just seems to keep going, and three of the last five Gold Cup winners had run in the race the previous year.

Protektorat 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

2023 Cheltenham Festival: best betting offers

have a new customer offer available if you sign up for Cheltenham. Sign up .

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up for Cheltenham .

are offering new customers free bets for Cheltenham when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places, .

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers for Cheltenham. Sign up for a new account .

New customers can claim free bets for Cheltenham here and benefit from their money-back offers .

To get a free bet from for Chetlenham, simply sign up to a new account .

Sign up for a new account ready for Cheltenham. They have an offer for new customers .

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet for Cheltenham. Sign up to claim.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

. 18+. Play safe. New customers using EP150APT or EP150NYS. Applies to bets placed from 9:00 on 7 March 2023 until 15:30 on 17 March 2023. £1 must be staked on A Plus Tard to win at 150-1 or Noble Yeats to win at 150-1. Returns paid as 3 x £50 or 3 x £50 in free bets (30-day expiry). Player and currency restrictions and terms apply.