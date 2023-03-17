Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023: confirmed runners and riders for Friday's big race

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup () favourite will face 12 rivals in Friday's festival showpiece.

Galopin Des Champs suffered his sole defeat over fences when falling at the final fence when clear in last year's Turners Novices' Chase at the festival.

He won the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown on his return in December before landing the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown in February.

Paul Townend's mount is one of two runners for Willie Mullins, with National Hunt Chase winner another intriguing contender.

A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore: winners of the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Last year's winner returns with a point to prove having been pulled up on his sole start this season in the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Rachael Blackmore maintains the partnership, while Mark Walsh rides stablemate and the 2021 winner for the first time.

Grand National hero is a leading player for Emmet Mullins and Sean Bowen. Savills Chase scorer and Galway Plate winner complete a strong Irish challenge.

King George winner heads the British contingent with his trainer Paul Nicholls bidding to win the big race for a fifth time.

finished third in last year's race and represents Dan and Harry Skelton. He was fourth in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham last time. The winner of that race, , and runner-up have both been declared for Friday's £625,000 event.

The Venetia Williams-trained and Joe Tizzard-trained complete the 13-runner field.

Cheltenham Gold Cup runners and riders

Ahoy Senor Derek Fox

A Plus Tard Rachael Blackmore

Bravemansgame Harry Cobden

Conflated Davy Russell

Eldorado Allen Brendan Powell

Galopin Des Champs Paul Townend

Hewick Jordan Gainford

Minella Indo Mark Walsh

Noble Yeats Sean Bowen

Protektorat Harry Skelton

Royale Pagaille Charlie Deutsch

Sounds Russian Sean Quinlan

Stattler Patrick Mullins

Gold Cup verdict and 1-2-3 prediction

By Tom Park

1 Galopin Des Champs

2 Ahoy Senor

3 Bravemansgame

You can pick holes in form, but he has beaten his opposition so easily and I've come to the conclusion I'd rather be with him than against. I'm hoping the bookies take him on as if he drifts out to around 5-2 (the price I think he should be in such a deep Gold Cup) then I will have a bet, but if he doesn't I'll be happy to let him win at a short price. Ahoy Senor tempts me each-way. He's talented on his day and Lucinda Russell is in terriific form.

Galopin Des Champs 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Sky Bet: 13-8 Galopin Des Champs, 7-2 A Plus Tard, 13-2 Bravemansgame, 10 Noble Yeats, Stattler, 12 Minella Indo, 14 Conflated, 16 Protektorat, 20 bar

