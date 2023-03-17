Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023: confirmed runners and riders for Friday's big race
Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30) favourite Galopin Des Champs will face 12 rivals in Friday's festival showpiece.
Galopin Des Champs suffered his sole defeat over fences when falling at the final fence when clear in last year's Turners Novices' Chase at the festival.
He won the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown on his return in December before landing the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown in February.
Paul Townend's mount is one of two runners for Willie Mullins, with National Hunt Chase winner Stattler another intriguing contender.
Last year's winner A Plus Tard returns with a point to prove having been pulled up on his sole start this season in the Betfair Chase at Haydock.
Rachael Blackmore maintains the partnership, while Mark Walsh rides stablemate and the 2021 winner Minella Indo for the first time.
Grand National hero Noble Yeats is a leading player for Emmet Mullins and Sean Bowen. Savills Chase scorer Conflated and Galway Plate winner Hewick complete a strong Irish challenge.
King George winner Bravemansgame heads the British contingent with his trainer Paul Nicholls bidding to win the big race for a fifth time.
Protektorat finished third in last year's race and represents Dan and Harry Skelton. He was fourth in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham last time. The winner of that race, Ahoy Senor, and runner-up Sounds Russian have both been declared for Friday's £625,000 event.
The Venetia Williams-trained Royale Pagaille and Joe Tizzard-trained Eldorado Allen complete the 13-runner field.
Cheltenham Gold Cup runners and riders
Ahoy Senor Derek Fox
A Plus Tard Rachael Blackmore
Bravemansgame Harry Cobden
Conflated Davy Russell
Eldorado Allen Brendan Powell
Galopin Des Champs Paul Townend
Hewick Jordan Gainford
Minella Indo Mark Walsh
Noble Yeats Sean Bowen
Protektorat Harry Skelton
Royale Pagaille Charlie Deutsch
Sounds Russian Sean Quinlan
Stattler Patrick Mullins
Gold Cup verdict and 1-2-3 prediction
By Tom Park
1 Galopin Des Champs
2 Ahoy Senor
3 Bravemansgame
You can pick holes in Galopin Des Champs' form, but he has beaten his opposition so easily and I've come to the conclusion I'd rather be with him than against. I'm hoping the bookies take him on as if he drifts out to around 5-2 (the price I think he should be in such a deep Gold Cup) then I will have a bet, but if he doesn't I'll be happy to let him win at a short price. Ahoy Senor tempts me each-way. He's talented on his day and Lucinda Russell is in terriific form.
Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30 Cheltenham, Friday, March 17)
Sky Bet: 13-8 Galopin Des Champs, 7-2 A Plus Tard, 13-2 Bravemansgame, 10 Noble Yeats, Stattler, 12 Minella Indo, 14 Conflated, 16 Protektorat, 20 bar
