Barry Connell: 'Once it's not bottomless ground I can't see Marine Nationale being beaten - you don't become a bad horse overnight'
Barry Connell is convinced the same Marine Nationale who impressed in winning last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle will show up in the Arkle on Tuesday week and, barring bottomless ground, be successful again and silence the doubters.
Marine Nationale has drifted to 11-4 for the Arkle having been odds-on before he suffered his first defeat in the Irish equivalent at the Dublin Racing Festival, and pundits and punters have been quick to pick holes in him.
However, Connell said the ground was solely to blame for that display and everything he had been showing him at home pointed to the real Marine Nationale showing up in the My Pension Expert Arkle Chase.
Published on 2 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 19:22, 2 March 2024
