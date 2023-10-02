Showdown of the sexes: Tahiyra v Paddington is officially on after Dermot Weld reveals plan for star filly

The big showdown of the sexes is officially on after Dermot Weld revealed to the Racing Post that his superstar filly Tahiyra will take on the prolific Paddington in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in a blockbuster battle between the two best three-year-old milers in training, which the legendary trainer thinks could be the race of the season.

Weld wanted time to mull over his options following Tahiyra's magnificent Matron Stakes success at Leopardstown last month and he has decided it is time to take on the colts in the QEII on Champions Day at Ascot on October 21.

Tahiyra has been the outstanding filly of her generation and has landed the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes and Matron Stakes during a stellar season which kicked off with a narrow defeat to Mawj in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket.