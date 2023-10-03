British Champions Day at Ascot: the favourites, the markets and the star names set for a spectacular season finale

The Flat season is nearing an end but there are still plenty of fireworks to come and British Champions Day at Ascot on October 21 is setting up to be a spectacular finale. Four Group 1s and a Group 2 (as well as the ultra-competitive Balmoral Handicap) officially rounds off the season in style with greats such as Frankel, Cracksman, Muhaarar and Stradivarius providing magical moments on this card in recent years.

Baaeed suffered a shock defeat on his final start in last year's Champion Stakes, but how are the day's feature contests lining up this time around?

Who is the favourite?

Following an injury scare earlier in the season, last year's champion stayer Kyprios made his return from almost a year off when beaten at odds-on in the Irish St Leger by the race-fit Eldar Eldarov. He gave his connections plenty of encouragement that he retains all of his class and this race has been the target since.

Kyprios saw off Trueshan after a prolonged battle in last year's Goodwood Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Who else might run?

Trueshan shrugged off a sluggish start to the season and returned to his very best with victories in the Doncaster Cup and the Prix du Cadran. He has won this race three years on the trot and will return to Ascot in fine fettle. His only previous clash with Kyprios saw him beaten a length and a half in the 2022 Goodwood Cup, but on expected slower ground at Ascot, Alan King and Hollie Doyle will fancy their chances. John and Thady Gosden could hold a strong hand with St Leger second Arrest and Doncaster Cup runner-up Sweet William entered along with Courage Mon Ami , who could be a big player returning to the scene of his Gold Cup victory at the royal meeting. Eldar Eldarov was ruled out on Monday.

How the market looks

bet365: 2-1 Kyprios, 3 Trueshan, 7 Courage Mon Ami, 10 Coltrane, Sweet William, 12 Emily Dickinson, Sober, 14 Giavellotto

Who is the favourite?

The supremely consistent Kinross could return to defend the title he won last year after finishing a narrow runner-up in the Prix de la Foret on Sunday, but connections also have the Breeders' Cup and Hong Kong Mile on the agenda, which could mean Ascot takes a back seat. The 7-2 currently on offer for the dual Group 1 winner would surely shorten if connections opt to stay in Britain for now.

Kinross: won last year's Champions Sprint in commanding fashion Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Who else might run?

Waiting in the wings should Kinross step aside is Shaquille, a scintillating winner of the Commonwealth Cup and July Cup. However, the Julie Camacho-trained three-year-old completely blew out when bidding for a Group 1 hat-trick in the Sprint Cup, with connections mystified at what caused the poor run. Ascot could be the perfect opportunity to bounce back.

Beyond Shaquille, all of the remaining candidates are available at double-figure odds or bigger (with bet365, Paddy Power and Betfair also 10-1 for Shaquille). There have been 16-1, 28-1 and 33-1 winners of this Group 1 in the last five years, and in a sprinting division which has been wide open all season, pinpointing the winner this time around could be equally tricky.

How the market looks

Sky Bet: 5-2 Kinross, 7 Shaquille, 10 Mill Stream, Sandrine, 12 Spycatcher, 14 Quinault, 16 Mitbaahy, Swingalong, 20 Art Power, Khaadem, Vadream, 25 bar

Who is the favourite?

Emily Upjohn was taken out of the Arc with Champions Day and the Breeders' Cup on the radar instead, and the Coronation Cup winner is a best-priced 5-1 to follow up her victory here 12 months ago. She is likely to do one or the other rather than both, though, so she is not yet a certainty to line up.

Emily Upjohn: could head to Champions Day or the Breeders' Cup Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Who else might run?

Ballydoyle's Warm Heart is second favourite, but Aidan O'Brien is targeting the Breeders' Cup rather than Ascot with his Yorkshire Oaks and Vermeille winner. Free Wind , second to Warm Heart at York, holds an entry but would have to overcome a short turnaround from her 12th in the Arc. George Boughey's Via Sistina has had an excellent season and had been ante-post favourite for the Prix de l'Opera at Longchamp last weekend before being scratched.

That could indicate Ascot is her main target, although she has never raced over this mile-and-a-half trip. With uncertainty shrouding those at the top of the betting, Time Lock , an impressive Group 3 winner at Newmarket recently, and Opera two-three, Jackie Oh and Lumiere Rock , could emerge as leading contenders at double-figure odds.

How the market looks

Paddy Power: 2-1 Emily Upjohn, 6 Warm Heart, 7 Free Wind, 8 Via Sistina, 10 Jackie Oh, 11 Time Lock, 12 Sea Silk Road, Melo Melo, 14 Lumiere Rock, Stay Alert, 16 bar

Tahiyra and Paddington are set to clash in the QEII

Who is the favourite?

Star of the summer Paddington will be well rested for this after being given a break since suffering his first defeat of the season in the Juddmonte International. He had won four straight Group 1s before that, three of which came over this mile trip, and he will be extremely hard to beat.

Who else might run?

Beating Paddington is far from impossible, though, and a stellar line-up is primed to take him on. A fascinating clash of the sexes between the two best three-year-old milers looks set after Dermot Weld confirmed to the Racing Post on Monday that star filly Tahiyra 's primary autumn aim is the QEII. After being beaten a head in the 1,000 Guineas, Tahiyra has landed a trio of Group 1s in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes and the Matron, and that Newmarket loss remains the only defeat of her six-race career.

There should be plenty of depth to the prestigious Group 1 with Queen Anne winner Triple Time, returning 2,000 Guineas hero Chaldean, Juddmonte second Nashwa and the highly regarded French three-year-old Big Rock in contention. Last year's beaten favourite Inspiral is entered but takes in the Sun Chariot Stakes this weekend first, and a possible step up in trip for the Filly & Mare Turf at the Breeders' Cup could be next after that.

How the market looks

William Hill: 2-1 Paddington, 3 Tahiyra, 5 Nashwa, Inspiral, 12 Triple Time, 14 Chaldean, 16 Big Rock, Facteur Cheval, 16 Homeless Songs, 20 bar

Who is the favourite?

Ace Impact triumphed in the Arc in spectacular style for part-owners Gousserie Racing and they have also invested in another top-class French three-year-old in Horizon Dore, who heads the market for the £1.3m Champion Stakes after storming to victory in the Prix Dollar at Longchamp last weekend. That was his fourth successive victory and sixth from eight starts. He is improving at a rapid rate and it will be fascinating to see how he handles the step up to Group 1 company. Gousserie's green and yellow silks were carried to victory in this race by another three-year-old Sealiway in 2021.

Who else might run?

Ace Impact is entered but his future remains undecided and it would be unlikely the owners would pitch him against Horizon Dore. Defending champion Bay Bridge had been ante-post favourite before being usurped by Horizon Dore. He ran an encouraging race when sixth in the Arc and a return to a mile and a quarter on softer ground would be to his liking. Ground conditions would be key in determining whether Mostahdaf – the second highest-rated horse in the world – turns up but ante-post odds of 9-1 may indicate connections are thinking of heading elsewhere.

Auguste Rodin and Onesto are likely to head to the US, but King Of Steel would be an intriguing runner having been narrowly denied in three Group 1s this season. Irish Champion Stakes runner-up and three-time top-level winner Luxembourg could represent Aidan O'Brien.

How the market looks

Coral: 4-1 Horizon Dore, Bay Bridge, 8 King Of Steel, Mostahdaf, Luxembourg, Auguste Rodin, 8 Onesto, Iresine, 10 Paddington, Continuous, 14 My Prospero, Royal Rhyme

