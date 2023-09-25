Racing Post logo
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
premium

Emily Upjohn set for Champions Day or Breeders' Cup after being taken out of the Arc

John Shack leads in Emily Upjohn and Frankie Dettori at Epsom
Jon Shack leads in Emily Upjohn following the Coronation CupCredit: John Grossick

Emily Upjohn will be aimed at British Champions Day or the Breeders' Cup after being withdrawn at the first forfeit stage for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp.

Sunday's race in Paris has come too soon for the four-year-old, who could instead bid for a repeat success in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot on October 21. Her alternative option is the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita on November 4 for which she is available at 12-1 generally.

Emily Upjohn is set to remain in training next season and could begin her campaign in the Sheema Classic at Meydan in March, which she was ruled out of this year.

Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 25 September 2023Last updated 14:05, 25 September 2023
