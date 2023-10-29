Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Breeders' Cup
premium

Syndicate members set for trip of a lifetime with Tiger Belle lined up for Breeders' Cup

Tiger Belle
Tiger Belle (right): heading to Santa Anita for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf SprintCredit: Patrick McCann

Members of Shamrock Thoroughbreds are gearing up for the trip of a lifetime as Tiger Belle is set to line up in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita on Friday.

Trained by Ado McGuinness, Tiger Belle has won three of her five starts since being purchased by the syndicate for £70,000. She followed up a Listed success at Naas with a gutsy front-running win in the Group 3 Prix d'Arenberg at Longchamp two months ago.

Around 30 syndicate members were at Longchamp to watch Tiger Belle get the better of Dawn Charger by a neck.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 29 October 2023Last updated 12:00, 29 October 2023
icon
more inBreeders' Cup
more inBreeders' Cup