Syndicate members set for trip of a lifetime with Tiger Belle lined up for Breeders' Cup

Members of Shamrock Thoroughbreds are gearing up for the trip of a lifetime as Tiger Belle is set to line up in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita on Friday.

Trained by Ado McGuinness, Tiger Belle has won three of her five starts since being purchased by the syndicate for £70,000. She followed up a Listed success at Naas with a gutsy front-running win in the Group 3 Prix d'Arenberg at Longchamp two months ago.

Around 30 syndicate members were at Longchamp to watch Tiger Belle get the better of Dawn Charger by a neck.