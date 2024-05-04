'There's a time to be serious because it's a multi-million-pound business - but you've got to have a laugh'
Peter Thomas talks to Jason Weaver about Guineas glory, a new life in TV and living the dream twice
On a little table in a quiet corner of Yarmouth racecourse, among the microphones, wires and laptops, there's a long, narrow cardboard envelope with Jason Weaver's name on it. "You'll like this," he says, opening it up and delving inside.
With a rustle of cellophane and a magician's flourish he pulls out a floppy kaleidoscope of colour which, once the eyes have become accustomed to the glare, reveals itself to be a tie that only a brave man would wear in public.
A brave man or a racing man of a certain age, it turns out, because on closer inspection it becomes apparent the broad and bright palette consists entirely of racing silks that tell an ancient but memorable tale.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 4 May 2024inThe Big Read
Last updated 18:00, 4 May 2024
- Internal unrest and financial blows: is there a crisis brewing at the Jockey Club?
- 'There was a moment of rage - but he's a magnificent horse and it suits me that he's passed under the radar'
- Richard Hannon: 'When you're dead and buried the only things you're remembered by are your Classic winners'
- 'I'd try to join in with the kids playing football and the pain would shoot up my leg - it wasn't a good place to be'
- 'For the first few months after Betsy was diagnosed I'd drive to work and cry on my own in the car every single day'
- Internal unrest and financial blows: is there a crisis brewing at the Jockey Club?
- 'There was a moment of rage - but he's a magnificent horse and it suits me that he's passed under the radar'
- Richard Hannon: 'When you're dead and buried the only things you're remembered by are your Classic winners'
- 'I'd try to join in with the kids playing football and the pain would shoot up my leg - it wasn't a good place to be'
- 'For the first few months after Betsy was diagnosed I'd drive to work and cry on my own in the car every single day'