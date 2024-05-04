Racing Post logo
InterviewThe Big Read
premium

'There's a time to be serious because it's a multi-million-pound business - but you've got to have a laugh'

Peter Thomas talks to Jason Weaver about Guineas glory, a new life in TV and living the dream twice

author image
Peter ThomasSenior features writer
Jason Weaver , ITV presenter and the jockey who rode Mister Baileys to win the 1994 2000 Guineas Sandown 26.4.24 Pic: Edward Whitaker
'You've got to have a bit of fun': Jason Weaver channels his inner childCredit: Edward Whitaker

On a little table in a quiet corner of Yarmouth racecourse, among the microphones, wires and laptops, there's a long, narrow cardboard envelope with Jason Weaver's name on it. "You'll like this," he says, opening it up and delving inside.

With a rustle of cellophane and a magician's flourish he pulls out a floppy kaleidoscope of colour which, once the eyes have become accustomed to the glare, reveals itself to be a tie that only a brave man would wear in public.

A brave man or a racing man of a certain age, it turns out, because on closer inspection it becomes apparent the broad and bright palette consists entirely of racing silks that tell an ancient but memorable tale.

Published on 4 May 2024

Last updated 18:00, 4 May 2024

