InterviewRossa Ryan
premium

'I'm not that clever so I have to be a grafter - and my biggest fear is failure'

Rossa Ryan talks to Peter Thomas about hard work, high pressure and the fear of failure

author image
Senior features writer
Rossa Ryan: a rider in increasing demand and already past the century mark for 2024
Rossa Ryan: a rider in increasing demand and already past the century mark for 2024Credit: Edward Whitaker

I'm sure you've read those interviews in the grown-up newspapers, the ones where serious journalists talk to people you know you should have heard of, over a very expensive coffee and probably some biscuits as well, in the luxurious comfort of a swanky London hotel.

This isn't one of those interviews.

On the uncharted fringes of Lambourn, Rossa Ryan keeps a compact but busy house. In one corner, Adam is frying mince and explaining how his friend is an excellent dancer and gets a lot of views on TikTok – with which I have only a passing familiarity, so am unable to independently verify his claims, although I suspect he's making it up.

Published on inThe Big Read

Last updated

