InterviewThe Big Read
premium

'If I don't like a trainer, that's it - whether they're a good trainer or not'

Bill and Tim Gredley talk to Peter Thomas about terrorising trainers, beating bombs and plans for Ambiente Friendly

author image
Senior features writer
Like father like son: Bill and Tim Gredley share the same bold approach to campaigning good horses
Like father like son: Bill and Tim Gredley share the same bold approach to campaigning good horses

Talk to anybody who's trained a horse for Bill Gredley and you'll see a look in their eye that suggests they're in some way chastened, even exasperated. Press for details and there may be a puffing of the cheeks, a rolling of the eyes, the need to sit down in a darkened room for a few minutes.

I asked James Fanshawe about it in the lead-up to Gredley's Ambiente Friendly running in the Derby, and he gave me the censored version: "With Bill, your mind's made up, there's no fannying about."

The two had not been of one mind regarding the colt's optimum trip, it transpired. Bill and his son – and racing manager – Tim had spotted staying genes somewhere deep in the pedigree and had lobbied hard for a middle-distance campaign at three, but the trainer sort of wondered if all this was simply the figment of ambitious imaginations.

