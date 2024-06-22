- More
'If I don't like a trainer, that's it - whether they're a good trainer or not'
Bill and Tim Gredley talk to Peter Thomas about terrorising trainers, beating bombs and plans for Ambiente Friendly
Talk to anybody who's trained a horse for Bill Gredley and you'll see a look in their eye that suggests they're in some way chastened, even exasperated. Press for details and there may be a puffing of the cheeks, a rolling of the eyes, the need to sit down in a darkened room for a few minutes.
I asked James Fanshawe about it in the lead-up to Gredley's Ambiente Friendly running in the Derby, and he gave me the censored version: "With Bill, your mind's made up, there's no fannying about."
The two had not been of one mind regarding the colt's optimum trip, it transpired. Bill and his son – and racing manager – Tim had spotted staying genes somewhere deep in the pedigree and had lobbied hard for a middle-distance campaign at three, but the trainer sort of wondered if all this was simply the figment of ambitious imaginations.
The Big Read
Last updated
- Oisin Murphy: 'Having my counsellor is a big help - I don't feel anything I bring to her is too much'
- Sir Michael Stoute: 'I still enjoy it but probably not as much as I ever did - it can't be much longer'
- 'So perfect in so many ways' - Northern Dancer relived as Adriana Zaefferer's painting shows in London
- 'It was like herding cats' - how racing and betting fought a long (and fruitless) battle inside the corridors of power
- 'It's so wonderful to be here. If you're the only person in a wheelchair you find people tend to avoid you. Here you feel ordinary'
