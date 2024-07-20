'It would be nice to get some big owners in the yard - we even wrote to the Queen'

It is more than two weeks since Brian Ellison achieved a long-held ambition to win the Northumberland Plate, so it says everything about the trainer's popularity that the congratulatory messages are still coming.

The son of a Tyneside shipbuilder who is mightily proud of his heritage in the north-east, Ellison is one of their own in Newcastle, which is why Onesmoothoperator's Plate success was celebrated like a resounding home win at St James' Park and will not be forgotten in a hurry.

"It's been unreal," says Ellison of the aftermath. "I went to Ripon the other day and all I did was shake hands with people and sign autographs. I've had loads of letters and I've never had a reception like it – it's been fantastic."