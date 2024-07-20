Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:25 HaydockHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:25 HaydockHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewBrian Ellison
premium

'It would be nice to get some big owners in the yard - we even wrote to the Queen'

Brian Ellison tells Lewis Porteous about the most important win of his life and the perennial battle for better horses

author image
Reporter
Brian Ellison: enjoyed a memorable Northumberland Plate success with Onesmoothoperator
Brian Ellison: enjoyed a memorable Northumberland Plate success with OnesmoothoperatorCredit: Edward Whitaker

It is more than two weeks since Brian Ellison achieved a long-held ambition to win the Northumberland Plate, so it says everything about the trainer's popularity that the congratulatory messages are still coming.

The son of a Tyneside shipbuilder who is mightily proud of his heritage in the north-east, Ellison is one of their own in Newcastle, which is why Onesmoothoperator's Plate success was celebrated like a resounding home win at St James' Park and will not be forgotten in a hurry. 

"It's been unreal," says Ellison of the aftermath. "I went to Ripon the other day and all I did was shake hands with people and sign autographs. I've had loads of letters and I've never had a reception like it – it's been fantastic."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inThe Big Read

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Big Read
more inThe Big Read