Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
18:05 WarwickHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
18:05 WarwickHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureThe Big Read
premium

'There has been no promotion because there is nothing to promote' - will Premier racing recover from its stuttering start?

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer

They were offered an open goal and willingly took it.

When industry figures were told this special report had a working title, 'Premier racing, the story so far', a not inconsiderable number smashed back a rapid retort.

"Well, that won't take very long," said one after another, their common response a powerful commentary on the stuttering start made by a project British racing's leaders launched to considerable fanfare.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 11 May 2024inThe Big Read

Last updated 18:00, 11 May 2024

iconCopy
more inThe Big Read
more inThe Big Read