‘I don’t want to let down the people who took a risk in hiring a moderate football presenter to cover a completely different sport’

Seven years after presenting his first show, Ed Chamberlin is still regularly stopped in the street and asked why he decided to give up covering Premier League football to become the face of ITV Racing.

It turns out the 49-year-old was asking himself the exact same question while hosting the channel's return to the sport in January 2017, when the cold and wet conditions at Cheltenham proved a baptism of fire for a broadcaster much more accustomed to the warmth of a studio.

Since then, Chamberlin has tackled the elements and much more besides, but sitting across from me over breakfast in Winchester is a man still at peace with his decision, even if there are plenty of football fans who have not yet wrapped their heads around it.