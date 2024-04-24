Roger Varian: 'I still think he's unexposed over a mile and a half - but we want to try to win the Prince of Wales's first'

Roger Varian's mantra has always focused on progress but he will have to go some if he is to top last year.

Varian smashed through the £4 million mark for prize-money earned in Britain last term for the first time and wound up in a career-high fourth place in the Flat trainers' championship.

Success at Royal Ascot and Group 1 wins for Eldar Eldarov, Al Husn and King Of Steel sealed a year to remember but he concedes it is going to be tough to match.