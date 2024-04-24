Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
18:25 TauntonHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
18:25 TauntonHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureRoger Varian
premium

Roger Varian: 'I still think he's unexposed over a mile and a half - but we want to try to win the Prince of Wales's first'

author image
Lewis PorteousReporter

Roger Varian's mantra has always focused on progress but he will have to go some if he is to top last year.

Varian smashed through the £4 million mark for prize-money earned in Britain last term for the first time and wound up in a career-high fourth place in the Flat trainers' championship.

Success at Royal Ascot and Group 1 wins for Eldar Eldarov, Al Husn and King Of Steel sealed a year to remember but he concedes it is going to be tough to match.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 24 April 2024inStable Tours

Last updated 18:00, 24 April 2024

iconCopy
more inStable Tours
more inStable Tours