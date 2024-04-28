Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
14:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
14:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureRichard Hannon
premium

Richard Hannon: 'He's in the Derby and we were extremely impressed with his win this month – that was no fluke'

Jonathan HardingReporter

Richard Hannon got off to the perfect start with his three-year-olds this season when Haatem landed the Craven Stakes to set up a tilt at the Qipco 2,000 Guineas.

He will be joined in the line-up by stable star Rosallion, who is second favourite for the Classic after winning the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on his final start at two.

There is plenty of firepower among the yard's Classic generation, including recent Newbury winner Star Style, who will now head to the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 28 April 2024inStable Tours

Last updated 18:00, 28 April 2024

iconCopy
more inStable Tours
more inStable Tours