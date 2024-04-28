Richard Hannon: 'He's in the Derby and we were extremely impressed with his win this month – that was no fluke'
Richard Hannon got off to the perfect start with his three-year-olds this season when Haatem landed the Craven Stakes to set up a tilt at the Qipco 2,000 Guineas.
He will be joined in the line-up by stable star Rosallion, who is second favourite for the Classic after winning the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on his final start at two.
There is plenty of firepower among the yard's Classic generation, including recent Newbury winner Star Style, who will now head to the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket.
Published on 28 April 2024inStable Tours
Last updated 18:00, 28 April 2024
