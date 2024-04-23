Racing Post logo
InterviewJessica Harrington
premium

Jessica Harrington: 'She was second in a Group 1 last year - and it would be fantastic to win one with her'

Conor FennellyReporter

Few trainers boast the CV that Jessica Harrington has built. From training legendary chasers such as Sizing John and Moscow Flyer to win jump racing's pinnacle prizes to guiding Alpha Centauri and Magical Lagoon to Classic success, she's done it all, under both codes.

Last season, she landed her fourth Royal Ascot winner when Colin Keane steered Villanova Queen to a thrilling success in the Kensington Palace, while Derby fourth Sprewell, Givemethebeatboys, Trevaunance and Ocean Quest were all pitching at Group 1 level.

The latter two head a formidable team of fillies for this season along with Village Voice, Starry Heavens, Satin, Snowcapped and Scarlett O'Hara. A Group 1 success for Givemethebeatboys is far from fanciful and Bluedrum is another standout three-year-old for the stable.

Published on 23 April 2024

Last updated 19:37, 23 April 2024

