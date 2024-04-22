Joseph O'Brien: 'He's looked a bit special at home - and it could be straight to Royal Ascot now'
He has trained 30 Group or Grade 1 winners by the tender age of 30, as well as getting his hands on not one but two Melbourne Cups, and now Joseph O'Brien could have a proper Arc contender in Al Riffa.
The giant son of Wootton Bassett got closer to last year's unbeaten Arc winner Ace Impact than anything else when going down by three-quarters of a length in the Group 2 Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville in August. We didn't see him afterwards after a late setback ruled him out of the Irish Champion Stakes for which he was a leading fancy.
But Al Riffa is back and ready to make up for lost time at four by all accounts. He is VIP material at Owning Hill and will make his eagerly awaited comeback in the Prix Ganay on Sunday.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 22 April 2024inStable Tours
Last updated 18:09, 22 April 2024
- Tim Easterby: 'He's well handicapped and I'm looking forward to him - we like him a lot'
- David O'Meara: 'If I've got a horse who could step up this year, he's the one - it's all eyes on the Victoria Cup now'
- Charlie Hills: 'He's got huge potential - he's beaten Group 1 winners on soft ground but is different class on a faster surface at home'
- Ralph Beckett: 'He'll go straight to the Guineas and the advantage is he's already been to Newmarket - he's pretty streetwise'
- Kevin Ryan: 'He's always been talented and we've given him the time he needs - now he could go straight to the Guineas'
- Tim Easterby: 'He's well handicapped and I'm looking forward to him - we like him a lot'
- David O'Meara: 'If I've got a horse who could step up this year, he's the one - it's all eyes on the Victoria Cup now'
- Charlie Hills: 'He's got huge potential - he's beaten Group 1 winners on soft ground but is different class on a faster surface at home'
- Ralph Beckett: 'He'll go straight to the Guineas and the advantage is he's already been to Newmarket - he's pretty streetwise'
- Kevin Ryan: 'He's always been talented and we've given him the time he needs - now he could go straight to the Guineas'