'We had big hopes for him and he didn't let us down - we'll go for a Grade 1 next'

Jamie Snowden had to wait nine years for further Cheltenham Festival success after his breakthrough in 2014, but victory for You Wear It Well in March underlined his yard's status as a rapidly rising operation.

"The last few campaigns have been really good to us and last season was incredible. This term has started well too," he says.

"We've got stable stars to fly the flag, but there's some novice chasers and novice hurdler-bumper types too, so we've got a good spread all the way through.