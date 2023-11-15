Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureJamie Snowden stable tour
premium

'We had big hopes for him and he didn't let us down - we'll go for a Grade 1 next'

author image
James BurnLambourn correspondent

Jamie Snowden had to wait nine years for further Cheltenham Festival success after his breakthrough in 2014, but victory for You Wear It Well in March underlined his yard's status as a rapidly rising operation.

"The last few campaigns have been really good to us and last season was incredible. This term has started well too," he says. 

"We've got stable stars to fly the flag, but there's some novice chasers and novice hurdler-bumper types too, so we've got a good spread all the way through.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 15 November 2023inStable Tours

Last updated 18:07, 15 November 2023

icon
more inStable Tours
more inStable Tours