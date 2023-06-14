'The Britannia looks right up his street - he'll love the way it's run and goes there with a big chance'

David Jennings talks to Jessica Harrington and Joseph O'Brien about their runners at Royal Ascot next week . . .

Jessica Harrington

Givemethebeatboys

Coventry Stakes (Tuesday), 16-1

He's potentially one of our best chances of the week. He was impressive in the Marble Hill and seems to have come out of the race really well. He goes to the London Sale on Monday evening but the plan is very much the Coventry.