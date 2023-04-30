Richard Hannon: 'She's a big, strong filly and could be a dark horse at a big price in the 1,000 Guineas'

Richard Hannon has made a flying start to the season, with Mammas Girl nudging towards the head of the 1,000 Guineas market, and he sees no sign of slowing down any time soon.

"We had a good season last year and a lovely horse in Persian Force, who was our best two-year-old by a long way, so it was unfortunate to lose him to go and be a stallion, but Trillium won the Flying Childers, which was one of the highlights, along with Magical Sunset's Radley Stakes and Aristia's Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet, so there was plenty to be happy about," says the trainer.

"It was a big disappointment to get only one run out of Mojo Star after he'd run so well in the Gold Cup, but we've got a strong team of two-year-olds, and it's been heartening to see some of those dark horses come out of the winter and show early on that they really are useful.