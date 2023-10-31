'It was unbelievable when he won at the Cheltenham Festival - but three miles over fences could be the making of him'

Things couldn't really have gone any better for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero in their first season with a joint-licence and the challenge is on to continue the major progress.

With Iroko carrying the famous JP McManus colours to victory at last season's Cheltenham Festival and the number of winners nearly double the previous best season, the Cheshire stable was well and truly put on the map during a memorable campaign.

Nobody at Stockton Hall is resting on their laurels and an even stronger team is ready to keep the good times going.