Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureOliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero Stable Tour
premium

'It was unbelievable when he won at the Cheltenham Festival - but three miles over fences could be the making of him'

Andrew DietzReporter

Things couldn't really have gone any better for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero in their first season with a joint-licence and the challenge is on to continue the major progress.

With Iroko carrying the famous JP McManus colours to victory at last season's Cheltenham Festival and the number of winners nearly double the previous best season, the Cheshire stable was well and truly put on the map during a memorable campaign.

Nobody at Stockton Hall is resting on their laurels and an even stronger team is ready to keep the good times going.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 31 October 2023inStable Tours

Last updated 18:15, 31 October 2023

icon
more inStable Tours
more inStable Tours