'He's really exciting and ready for the St James's Palace' - Lambourn trainers reveal their top Royal Ascot chances

Several Lambourn-based trainers run through their big hopes for Royal Ascot . . .
Halla Dubai
Britannia Stakes
Normally you don't want the handicapper going mad, but I wouldn't mind him giving this horse enough weight to get in the Britannia after he finished a good second to a nice horse [Embesto] of Roger Varian's at Doncaster recently.
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Already a subscriber?Log in