FeatureRoyal Ascot Stable Tour
premium

'He's really exciting and ready for the St James's Palace' - Lambourn trainers reveal their top Royal Ascot chances

author image
James BurnLambourn correspondent

Several Lambourn-based trainers run through their big hopes for Royal Ascot . . .

Owen Burrows

Halla Dubai
Britannia Stakes

Normally you don't want the handicapper going mad, but I wouldn't mind him giving this horse enough weight to get in the Britannia after he finished a good second to a nice horse [Embesto] of Roger Varian's at Doncaster recently.

Published on 12 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 12 June 2023
