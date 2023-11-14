'He's a phenomenal horse - we've got our eyes set on the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham'

A sensational season for the leading jumps team in Scotland was capped by Grand National glory as Corach Rambler made easy work of his first start over the famous fences when storming to victory under Derek Fox.

While the heroics of the chaser dominated headlines in April, the National success was the cherry on top of a standout spring for Lucinda Russell, which saw the yard achieve a career-best monthly tally in March and unearth a host of exciting novice talent for the new campaign.

Corach Rambler also achieved successive victories in the Ultima, while Apple Away made her mark in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle, the same race Ahoy Senor claimed at 66-1 in 2021. The spring also saw the slick Douglas Talking almost score at the Punchestown festival, while Giovinco, who has already got off the mark over fences this term, proved himself an emerging star with a decisive Listed success at Perth.