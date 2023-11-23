'He's a lovely, big horse and the form of his last race has worked out well - he has the potential to be nice this season'

Despite being primarily focused on the Flat, Joseph O'Brien's Owning stable has a select jumps string which boasts several proven Grade 1 horses. The stable are in a great position to add to their haul of a dozen Grade 1s since O'Brien officially began training in June 2016.

Edwulf's Lazarus-like comeback to land the Irish Gold Cup in 2018 will live long in the memory, while O'Brien's CV also boasts three Cheltenham Festival winners, a Galway Plate, Galway Hurdle and two Kerry Nationals to sit beside his achievements on the Flat.

Half of those dozen Grade 1 successes have come from Fakir D'Oudairies, Banbridge and Home By The Lee, who are all set to go to war again this season.