Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

'He stacks right up there with No Nay Never' - Wesley Ward runs through his team for Royal Ascot

Lewis PorteousReporter

Ascot would not be Ascot without Wesley Ward and the pioneering trainer will be back in Berkshire next week with a small but select team for the royal meeting. 

Ward became the first trainer based in the United States to score at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger landed the 2009 Windsor Castle at 33-1 and he now has 12 winners at the meeting to his name.

"My children were tiny when we first started going over there and each and every year they look forward to returning as much as I do," says Ward. "It's changed their lives and mine and we can't wait to get back over there."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 11 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 11 June 2023
icon
more inStable Tours
more inStable Tours