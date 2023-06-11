'He stacks right up there with No Nay Never' - Wesley Ward runs through his team for Royal Ascot

Ascot would not be Ascot without Wesley Ward and the pioneering trainer will be back in Berkshire next week with a small but select team for the royal meeting.

Ward became the first trainer based in the United States to score at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger landed the 2009 Windsor Castle at 33-1 and he now has 12 winners at the meeting to his name.

"My children were tiny when we first started going over there and each and every year they look forward to returning as much as I do," says Ward. "It's changed their lives and mine and we can't wait to get back over there."