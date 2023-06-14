'He looks the one for the Coventry' - Aidan O'Brien runs through his Royal Ascot team

Aidan O'Brien will be the first trainer many look to when it comes to finding winners at Royal Ascot next week. And with good reason.

The master of Ballydoyle has been leading trainer at the meeting on 11 occasions and last year's six winners took him to a total of 81, just one behind Sir Michael Stoute as the most prolific in Royal Ascot history.

After a difficult weekend at Newmarket's Guineas meeting at the start of May, O'Brien worked his magic with Auguste Rodin in the Derby and now his other 2,000 Guineas flop, Little Big Bear, is set to head his Ascot team as a short-priced favourite for the Commonwealth Cup.