'He has a big race in him - and it would mean a huge amount if he pulled it off in the Coral Gold Cup'
Ben Pauling had already trained Grade 1 and Cheltenham Festival winners so you could hardly say last season was a breakout one, but his 80 winners and £902,620 prize-money haul were personal bests by a considerable distance.
They came from his stunning new base in Gloucestershire, which has fuelled the improvement in Pauling's view.
"We got going on small budgets with friends and family but had some exceptionally talented horses in my early career," he says. "We then almost grew too big for the yard we were in and the horses suffered health-wise, but I'm confident it's the environment they were living in that was the reason they weren't performing consistently. We were having 40-odd winners a season, not 60 or 70.
- 'He ran a cracker at Cheltenham and will have learned a lot - he's still raw and open to lots of improvement'
- 'I like this horse a lot - and we'll fancy him strongly for the Coral Gold Cup if it keeps on raining'
- 'There's still plenty of room off his mark and he can win a decent race with a low weight'
- 'It was unbelievable when he won at the Cheltenham Festival - but three miles over fences could be the making of him'
- 'She loves jumping fences and the talent is there - she definitely has a nice race in her'
