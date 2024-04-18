David O'Meara: 'If I've got a horse who could step up this year, he's the one - it's all eyes on the Victoria Cup now'

David O'Meara has a proven track record of improving horses from other stables, so much of the excitement for the campaign centres on some interesting new recruits.

O'Meara has received further backing from established owners at Willow Farm with the former Godolphin-owned Noble Truth, winner of the Jersey Stakes in 2022, leading the fresh influx at a stable renowned for its consistency.

Last year the York trainer reached a century of winners for the 11th consecutive season, with Aberama Gold's victory in the Stewards' Cup – a second in four years for the yard – one of the high points.