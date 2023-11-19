'Chasing will bring out the best in him and I'm really looking forward to seeing what he can do over a fence'

There is no Honeysuckle, but a sweet team nonetheless. For the first time since 2017, Henry de Bromhead will begin a core season without one of the best mares of the modern era on the teamsheet.

The retirement of the record-breaking striker who has scored so many huge goals over the years has left a big void to be filled, but there is an abundance of young talent coming through and it was hard not to be impressed with the way An Tobar stretched clear to make a belated winning debut over hurdles at Fairyhouse this month. And Beckett Rock didn’t half win on his debut at Gowran Park. He could be anything.

The heavy-hitters have more to offer too.