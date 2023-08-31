Racing Post logo
FeatureAutumn Aces Stable Tour
premium

Aidan O'Brien, George Boughey and more top trainers reveal their horses to watch on the Flat this autumn

We ask several top trainers in Britain and Ireland to tell us the horses they are most looking forward to running this autumn . . .

George Boughey

Cachet
Four-year-old filly by Aclaim (sire) out of Poyle Sophie (dam)
Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Wild Flower 
Form figures: 34/1125- 
Racing Post Rating 114; Official rating 113

Her work has been pretty good recently. The plan for a long time has been the Sceptre Stakes this month back over seven furlongs for the first time since winning the Nell Gwyn in April 2022. She's also entered in the Sun Chariot Stakes on October 7 over the same course and distance as the 1,000 Guineas. She's had her niggles through the spring and we weren't able to get her ready for the summer. She's nearly ready to go and hopefully will be there by Doncaster. She's an exciting fresh horse for us heading into the autumn.

Jonathan HardingReporter
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 31 August 2023
