The Irish have had many great parties at Cheltenham - but few like the one inspired by Danoli

Greatest Festival Moments - No. 6

Danoli raises the roof

Raw emotion, unconfined joy, raucous cheers; familiar post-race scenes at the Cheltenham Festival, where the Irish have so often enjoyed one hell of a party.

Yet, in all the years, there have been precious few days quite like March 16, 1994, when the six-year-old novice Danoli , carrying an enormous weight of public expectation, strode up the hill under Charlie Swan to win the Sun Alliance Novices' Hurdle.