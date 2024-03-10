Tom Segal: 'He looks very dangerous on soft ground and the nearer the race gets the more I fancy him to upset State Man'
The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. This time, it's expert tipster Tom Segal . . .
What's your best bet of the meeting?
It was going to be Grey Dawning in the Brown Advisory, but the Skeltons seem to have made the unfathomable decision to go for a race that won't suit him anywhere near as well. I don't fancy him for the Turners, as I think he's all stamina. Consequently, I will go with Limerick Lace to outstay Dinoblue in the Mares' Chase.
What do you make of the Champion Hurdle?
State Man is the clear form choice, but I can't get it out of the back of my mind how disappointing he was in the race last year. I never really thought he was travelling like he can. On soft ground, I think Irish Point and Iberico Lord are very dangerous.
Published on 10 March 2024inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night
Last updated 16:00, 10 March 2024
- 'I think he's got a stone in hand' - our Ultimate Cheltenham Preview panellists give their festival bankers
- Davy Russell: 'I thought I was going to win the whole way until two aeroplanes whizzed past me, so he might win it this year'
- Paul Nicholls: 'I like this horse a lot and I'd say he has a nice chance at 10-1'
- Shark Hanlon: 'Galopin Des Champs didn't impress me at all in the Irish Gold Cup - on that run he's vulnerable'
- Fergal O'Brien: 'If he's in the form he was in at Ascot - and we think he might even have improved - he'll take a lot of beating'
