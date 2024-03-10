Tom Segal: 'He looks very dangerous on soft ground and the nearer the race gets the more I fancy him to upset State Man'

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. This time, it's expert tipster Tom Segal . . .

What's your best bet of the meeting?

It was going to be Grey Dawning in the Brown Advisory, but the Skeltons seem to have made the unfathomable decision to go for a race that won't suit him anywhere near as well. I don't fancy him for the Turners, as I think he's all stamina. Consequently, I will go with Limerick Lace to outstay Dinoblue in the Mares' Chase.

What do you make of the Champion Hurdle ?

State Man is the clear form choice, but I can't get it out of the back of my mind how disappointing he was in the race last year. I never really thought he was travelling like he can. On soft ground, I think Irish Point and Iberico Lord are very dangerous.