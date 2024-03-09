Davy Russell: 'I thought I was going to win the whole way until two aeroplanes whizzed past me, so he might win it this year'

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. This time, it's former top jockey Davy Russell . . .

What's your best bet of the meeting?

Romeo Coolio in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper. I fell in love with him the day he won his point-to-point at Belclare for Donnchadh Doyle and I know all the lads in Gordon's [Elliott] love him too. He probably ran in a bumper at Fairyhouse that he shouldn't have run in, but he still won it. I'd say he's a fair horse.

What do you make of the Champion Hurdle ?

My only worry about State Man would be his performance in the race last year. He had an off-day there, and he can't afford to have another one. If the State Man who shows up in Leopardstown every day turns up here, he will win.