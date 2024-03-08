Paul Nicholls: 'I like this horse a lot and I'd say he has a nice chance at 10-1'

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. This time, it's 14-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls . . .

What's your best bet of the meeting?

You won't go far wrong backing Stay Away Fay in the Brown Advisory, but I think Bravemansgame is a massive each-way price at 16-1 in the Gold Cup.

What do you make of the Champion Hurdle now?

With Constitution Hill still in the race, you'd have said everything else had it all to do, but now there's only one horse in it: State Man .