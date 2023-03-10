These are the rides history is made of - Jonjo's epic Gold Cup victory on Dawn Run

Greatest Festival Rides - No.3

Jonjo O'Neill (Dawn Run, 1986 Cheltenham Gold Cup)

'Jonjo', as the whole racing world knew him, was an Irish hero of the first water, who had burnished his already celebrated name by landing Irish and English Champion Hurdles on the magnificent mare Dawn Run.

Ron Barry and Tony Mullins had won big hurdle races on her as well, but when her prickly and opinionated owner Charmian Hill decreed her target for the 1985-86 season was to be the Gold Cup, and when Mullins was unseated by her at Cheltenham in January, it was Jonjo who was restored to the saddle for what would prove to be his finest hour.