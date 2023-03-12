'Balls and class' - Francome is seen at his finest as Sea Pigeon proves perfect partner
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Greatest Festival Rides - No. 1
John Francome (Sea Pigeon, 1981 Champion Hurdle)
It looked as if John Francome was showing off. Perhaps Sea Pigeon was as well.
By the time they combined at Cheltenham on March 17, 1981, both were public favourites.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 12 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 12 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement