Was this the coolest ride the Cheltenham Festival has ever seen?

Greatest Festival Rides - No. 5

Paul Carberry (Bellvano, 2012 Grand Annual Chase)

Given the zeal of his ambition and the sheer size of the arsenal at his disposal, the many-coloured 'reserve' caps of JP McManus have never been a badge of dishonour when donned at the festival. The white one may be coveted, but the sight of the red one (or the green, or the gold for that matter) would never dampen the optimism of any punter familiar with the great owner's burning desire.

Thus it was that Paul Carberry got the leg-up on Bellvano, in the knowledge that he may have been in some ways the second string behind AP McCoy on McManus's presumed first-choice Kid Cassidy, but with every reason to think he was not tilting at windmills as he went out for the final race of the 2012 meeting.