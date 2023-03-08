Was this the coolest ride the Cheltenham Festival has ever seen?
Greatest Festival Rides - No. 5
Paul Carberry (Bellvano, 2012 Grand Annual Chase)
Given the zeal of his ambition and the sheer size of the arsenal at his disposal, the many-coloured 'reserve' caps of JP McManus have never been a badge of dishonour when donned at the festival. The white one may be coveted, but the sight of the red one (or the green, or the gold for that matter) would never dampen the optimism of any punter familiar with the great owner's burning desire.
Thus it was that Paul Carberry got the leg-up on Bellvano, in the knowledge that he may have been in some ways the second string behind AP McCoy on McManus's presumed first-choice Kid Cassidy, but with every reason to think he was not tilting at windmills as he went out for the final race of the 2012 meeting.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in