The miracle of McCoy and Wichita Lineman that everyone loves - except for AP himself

Greatest Festival Rides - No. 2

Tony McCoy (Wichita Lineman, 2009 Ultima Handicap Chase)

It's that hardiest of hardy annuals; the one that crops up every year when lists of memorable festival rides are being assembled. No matter what flickering footage is unearthed in the BBC vaults, no matter what happened last year, McCoy on Wichita Lineman is still the one that tickles the fancy of racing fans who just love to see a lost cause salvaged.

It's just that the one person who remains unmoved by the moment is AP himself. I once tried to slot this old chestnut of a performance into the conversation, only for the great man to shrug and declare that it wouldn't even make his personal top 20, or was it 50?