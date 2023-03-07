A rare gem providing a fitting memorial to JT McNamara
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
Greatest Festival Rides - No. 6
JT McNamara (Rith Dubh, 2002 National Hunt Chase)
In 2002, John Thomas McNamara delivered one of the most subtle rides you'll ever see when he coaxed home the enigmatic Rith Dubh to win the National Hunt Chase.
The passage of years has lent a tragic perspective to this rare gem, but it has stood the test of time as a study in horsemanship. The ride is an object lesson in patience, tactical awareness, technique, strength and the ability to remain calm in the heat of battle.
Published on 7 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 7 March 2023
