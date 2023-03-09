'I didn't worry coming down the hill at Cheltenham flat out at 38 miles an hour'

Greatest Festival Rides - No. 4

Tony McCoy (Edredon Bleu, 2000 Champion Chase)

The strongest jockey in the weighing room and the most willing horse in training made Sir Anthony McCoy and Edredon Bleu a formidable duo, and the 2000 Champion Chase epitomised their characters.

On the sport's biggest stage, against a fiercely competitive field, both sides of the partnership revelled in the cauldron of Grade 1 battle.