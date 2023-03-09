'I didn't worry coming down the hill at Cheltenham flat out at 38 miles an hour'
Lewis PorteousReporter
Greatest Festival Rides - No. 4
Tony McCoy (Edredon Bleu, 2000 Champion Chase)
The strongest jockey in the weighing room and the most willing horse in training made Sir Anthony McCoy and Edredon Bleu a formidable duo, and the 2000 Champion Chase epitomised their characters.
On the sport's biggest stage, against a fiercely competitive field, both sides of the partnership revelled in the cauldron of Grade 1 battle.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 9 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 9 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement