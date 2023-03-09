Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureGreatest Festival Rides
premium

'I didn't worry coming down the hill at Cheltenham flat out at 38 miles an hour'

author image
Lewis PorteousReporter

Greatest Festival Rides - No. 4
Tony McCoy (Edredon Bleu, 2000 Champion Chase)

The strongest jockey in the weighing room and the most willing horse in training made Sir Anthony McCoy and Edredon Bleu a formidable duo, and the 2000 Champion Chase epitomised their characters.

On the sport's biggest stage, against a fiercely competitive field, both sides of the partnership revelled in the cauldron of Grade 1 battle.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 9 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 9 March 2023
icon
more inGreatest Festival Rides
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inGreatest Festival Rides