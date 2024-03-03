The greatest Cheltenham Festival gamble kicks off one hell of a party
Greatest Festival Moments - No. 8
Unsinkable Boxer lands an almighty plunge
There were 53,906 people at Cheltenham on the opening day of the 1998 festival. As Mark Johnson walked out of the commentary box after describing Unsinkable Boxer's victory in the afternoon's final race, he wondered aloud that all but 200 of those people must have backed the winner.
Here was perhaps the greatest Cheltenham Festival gamble. It was also one of the great Cheltenham Festival moments, a riotous celebration of Martin Pipe's genius and the joy that comes from punters joining forces to share a wonderfully successful plunge.
Published on 3 March 2024inGreatest Ever Festival Moments
Last updated 18:00, 3 March 2024
