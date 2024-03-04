Richard Hoiles: 'It's a clash to savour - but my gut feeling is the price difference between the two is too big'

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. This time, it's ITV Racing's lead commentator Richard Hoiles . . .

What's your best bet of the meeting?

Galvin in the Cross Country . Unlike many of the races at the festival, this normally has a finite number of plausible winners and is a race Gordon Elliott has targeted very successfully in recent years. The baton usually gets passed every couple of years, last time from Tiger Roll to Delta Work and now hopefully to Galvin. Personally, I am happy to take on Minella Indo, who takes a fair share of the market.

What do you make of the Champion Hurdle ?

Now Constitution Hill is out, it is at the mercy of State Man , who has consistently shown himself to be the best Irish horse in this division.

Is El Fabiolo a banker in the Champion Chase ?

Not for me. He deserves to be favourite but the differential between himself and Jonbon looks a little too wide. Historically, there is not much between them and I expect Jonbon to be much sharper than he was when beaten at Cheltenham. He had a hard race last time, but it was an uncharacteristically bad round of jumping and recency bias possibly caused a slight overreaction in the market, which saw him as big as 4-1. Since then, Edwardstone has added an extra dimension to one of the races of the week.

Do you have a fancy for the Ryanair ?

Hitman each-way. He ran perfectly well at Newbury before his stamina gave out over three miles and this year’s race looks no stronger than 12 months ago, when he made the frame at a similar price. He isn’t always the strongest finisher, so it has be an each-way angle of attack.

Who wins a wide-open Stayers' Hurdle ?

Teahupoo has the potential to be the best in this division but still has quite a few questions to answer about his ability to translate the best of his Irish form to the festival. I'm hoping for a finish like Samcro’s Marsh victory from Melon and Faugheen, when we can celebrate the likes of Paisley Park, Dashel Drasher, Champ and Sire Du Berlais one more time.

Does Galopin Des Champs win? If not, who beats him?

I think he does. His last two wins have been decisive, yet the horse he defeated there remains, according to the market, his biggest danger. L’Homme Presse has claims of making the frame as the yard was going through a quiet spell when he ran behind Pic D’Orhy, but that still leaves him with a lot to find to trouble the reigning champion.

Which novice hurdlers take your eye?

Ballyburn and Sir Gino have been the standout performers of the season so far and victories for both would do what the festival novice races should do, which is set the ball rolling for challenges in the championship races in 12 months' time.

Impressive Sandown scorer Stay Away Fay (Harry Cobden) may have been underestimated by the market in the Brown Advisory Credit: Alan Crowhurst

And what about the novice chasers?

The staying division looks the most interesting, with the clash between Fact To File and Stay Away Fay one to savour in the Brown Advisory . A bit like El Fabiolo v Jonbon, my gut feeling is the margin between the pair in the market may be slightly too great and I like the fact Stay Away Fay took on more experienced chasers in the Cotswold Chase. Embassy Gardens in the National Hunt Chase is a super-looking horse and is the other one I am most looking forward to seeing in the flesh.

Who are you looking at for the handicaps?

Even though he is now 12, my annual liaison with Mill Green will again take place in the Pertemps . I would dearly love him to get a big pot at either Cheltenham or Aintree, as he has performed so well in those big handicaps season after season. The Irish have a poor record in the Ultima but went close with Fastorslow last year, and the horse who finished fourth that day, The Goffer , can go well in a race in which horses lining up for another crack have a good record.

And finally, do you have a decent bet at a big price?

Mill Green in the Pertemps (again!) at 20-1.

