Quiet as a mouse and deadly as a cobra: Swan's masterclass from a different era
Greatest Festival Rides – No. 13
Charlie Swan (Time For A Run, 1994 Coral Cup)
It's a sign of the times that this was a victory hailed on BBC TV by Richard Pitman as a glorious second success for the visitors in the "annual Anglo-Irish challenge", notched by a "fine big chasing sort by Deep Run".
Remember, this was in the days when the 2m5f handicap hurdle was contested on the Wednesday of a three-day meeting, and it had taken the Irish until the first race of the same day to hit the bullseye in the Sun Alliance Novices' Hurdle – which rarity value may explain the mayhem that greeted Danoli on his return to the enclosures.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in