Quiet as a mouse and deadly as a cobra: Swan's masterclass from a different era

Greatest Festival Rides – No. 13

Charlie Swan (Time For A Run, 1994 Coral Cup)

It's a sign of the times that this was a victory hailed on BBC TV by Richard Pitman as a glorious second success for the visitors in the "annual Anglo-Irish challenge", notched by a "fine big chasing sort by Deep Run".

Remember, this was in the days when the 2m5f handicap hurdle was contested on the Wednesday of a three-day meeting, and it had taken the Irish until the first race of the same day to hit the bullseye in the Sun Alliance Novices' Hurdle – which rarity value may explain the mayhem that greeted Danoli on his return to the enclosures.