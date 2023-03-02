Nick Luck: 'He's still 5-1 but I think he should be a short-priced favourite'

What’s your best bet of the meeting?

A Dream To Share produced by far the most impressive bumper performance I've seen either side of the Irish Sea this season. He has a proper pedigree, being related to a Group 3 Flat winner, and seems to have been slightly undervalued relative to the Willie Mullins contenders. He's still 5-1 but I think he should be a short-priced favourite.

How much of a chance do you give State Man against Constitution Hill?