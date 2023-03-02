Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureUltimate Cheltenham Preview Night
premium

Nick Luck: 'He's still 5-1 but I think he should be a short-priced favourite'

Lee MottersheadSenior writer

What’s your best bet of the meeting?

A Dream To Share produced by far the most impressive bumper performance I've seen either side of the Irish Sea this season. He has a proper pedigree, being related to a Group 3 Flat winner, and seems to have been slightly undervalued relative to the Willie Mullins contenders. He's still 5-1 but I think he should be a short-priced favourite.

How much of a chance do you give State Man against Constitution Hill?

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 2 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 2 March 2023
icon
more inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night