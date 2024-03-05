Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
16:10 ThurlesHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
16:10 ThurlesHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

Johnny Dineen: 'I think he's got a stone in hand and he's the most important horse running for me next week'

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. This time, it's Upping The Ante star and pro punter Johnny Dineen . . .

What's your best bet of the meeting?

Crebilly in the TrustATrader Plate on Thursday, for sure. He has somehow managed to sneak in off a mark of 140, despite looking as though he would beat Ginny's Destiny over the same course and distance in November only to come down at the second-last, and he has since beaten Tahmuras at Exeter. He only went up 1lb for that and I think he's got a stone in hand. He is unquestionably the most important horse running for me next week. 

What do you make of the Champion Hurdle?

State Man is a certainty, how can he not win? If you're into skinny prices, he's one of the most reliable odds-on shots you could wish to find. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 5 March 2024inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night

Last updated 16:00, 5 March 2024

iconCopy
more inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night
more inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night