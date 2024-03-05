Johnny Dineen: 'I think he's got a stone in hand and he's the most important horse running for me next week'
The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. This time, it's Upping The Ante star and pro punter Johnny Dineen . . .
What's your best bet of the meeting?
Crebilly in the TrustATrader Plate on Thursday, for sure. He has somehow managed to sneak in off a mark of 140, despite looking as though he would beat Ginny's Destiny over the same course and distance in November only to come down at the second-last, and he has since beaten Tahmuras at Exeter. He only went up 1lb for that and I think he's got a stone in hand. He is unquestionably the most important horse running for me next week.
What do you make of the Champion Hurdle?
State Man is a certainty, how can he not win? If you're into skinny prices, he's one of the most reliable odds-on shots you could wish to find.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 5 March 2024inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night
Last updated 16:00, 5 March 2024
- Richard Hoiles: 'It's a clash to savour - but my gut feeling is the price difference between the two is too big'
- Neil Channing: 'I see he's already been backed down to 8-1 but I think he could go off around 7-2'
- Donn McClean: 'He was a high-class staying novice hurdler but he already looks a better chaser'
- Bryan Cooper: 'He has an incredible future - you wouldn't swap him for the world if you were riding him'
- David Jennings: 'If the ground dries out a bit, he's a corking bet in the Ultima at 16-1'
- Richard Hoiles: 'It's a clash to savour - but my gut feeling is the price difference between the two is too big'
- Neil Channing: 'I see he's already been backed down to 8-1 but I think he could go off around 7-2'
- Donn McClean: 'He was a high-class staying novice hurdler but he already looks a better chaser'
- Bryan Cooper: 'He has an incredible future - you wouldn't swap him for the world if you were riding him'
- David Jennings: 'If the ground dries out a bit, he's a corking bet in the Ultima at 16-1'