Johnny Dineen: 'I think he's got a stone in hand and he's the most important horse running for me next week'

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. This time, it's Upping The Ante star and pro punter Johnny Dineen . . .

What's your best bet of the meeting?

Crebilly in the TrustATrader Plate on Thursday, for sure. He has somehow managed to sneak in off a mark of 140, despite looking as though he would beat Ginny's Destiny over the same course and distance in November only to come down at the second-last, and he has since beaten Tahmuras at Exeter. He only went up 1lb for that and I think he's got a stone in hand. He is unquestionably the most important horse running for me next week.

What do you make of the Champion Hurdle ?

State Man is a certainty, how can he not win? If you're into skinny prices, he's one of the most reliable odds-on shots you could wish to find.