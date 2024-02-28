Henrietta Knight: 'I think he'll win again and in that field there's nothing much to touch him'
The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. This time, it's three-time Gold Cup-winning trainer Henrietta Knight . . .
What's your best bet of the meeting?
I'd be keen on Lossiemouth in the Mares' Hurdle but I believe Gordon Elliott thinks Brighterdaysahead is the best horse in his yard and will be very hard to beat in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle.
How do you see the Champion Hurdle now?
I think it would be a miracle if Constitution Hill was back on his best form in two weeks having had an infection and having antibiotics – but then maybe he's a superhorse. Think of it in human terms, if you've been on antibiotics you're not at your best for a bit, and then a horse has got to take all the work in before the race. It's such a desperate shame, but I'm sort of working on the basis that he won't be there, in which case it's State Man's race. Actually, I've always liked State Man anyway and I'd have been on his side even with Constitution Hill at his best. He's a stronger horse this year and I think he's more experienced and still improving.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 28 February 2024inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night
Last updated 18:00, 28 February 2024
- Richard Johnson: 'He's very much ahead of the handicapper if he gets into the County or the Martin Pipe'
- Paul Kealy: 'I'm convinced she's well handicapped and we haven't seen the best of her this season'
- Patrick Mullins: 'I'm a believer in this horse - the race will suit him perfectly and he can outrun his odds'
- Paul Nicholls: 'He's a young, progressive horse and I think he'll go very well'
- Johnny Dineen: 'He might have won for the last two years but I give him absolutely no chance this time'
- Richard Johnson: 'He's very much ahead of the handicapper if he gets into the County or the Martin Pipe'
- Paul Kealy: 'I'm convinced she's well handicapped and we haven't seen the best of her this season'
- Patrick Mullins: 'I'm a believer in this horse - the race will suit him perfectly and he can outrun his odds'
- Paul Nicholls: 'He's a young, progressive horse and I think he'll go very well'
- Johnny Dineen: 'He might have won for the last two years but I give him absolutely no chance this time'