Henrietta Knight: 'I think he'll win again and in that field there's nothing much to touch him'

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. This time, it's three-time Gold Cup-winning trainer Henrietta Knight . . .

What's your best bet of the meeting?

I'd be keen on Lossiemouth in the Mares' Hurdle but I believe Gordon Elliott thinks Brighterdaysahead is the best horse in his yard and will be very hard to beat in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

How do you see the Champion Hurdle now?

I think it would be a miracle if Constitution Hill was back on his best form in two weeks having had an infection and having antibiotics – but then maybe he's a superhorse. Think of it in human terms, if you've been on antibiotics you're not at your best for a bit, and then a horse has got to take all the work in before the race. It's such a desperate shame, but I'm sort of working on the basis that he won't be there, in which case it's State Man's race. Actually, I've always liked State Man anyway and I'd have been on his side even with Constitution Hill at his best. He's a stronger horse this year and I think he's more experienced and still improving.