Feature
premium

Fergal O'Brien: 'If he's in the form he was in at Ascot - and we think he might even have improved - he'll take a lot of beating'

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. This time, it's trainer Fergal O'Brien . . . 

What's your best bet of the meeting?

State Man in the Champion Hurdle.

How do you see the Champion Hurdle now?

I think if Constitution Hill were still in the race, State Man would be very hard to beat, and I'm sure now he isn't in it there'll be a bit of a rejig as people reconsider their options – it'll certainly be interesting to see where Lossiemouth goes – but State Man has been in such good form this season, winning three Grade 1s, and now he's battle-hardened and ready to fire.

Published on 6 March 2024inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night

Last updated 16:23, 6 March 2024

