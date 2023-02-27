'A cross between Ruby Walsh and Johnny Murtagh' enjoys his finest hour

Greatest Festival Rides – No. 14

Martin Molony, Silver Fame, 1951 Gold Cup

Given many of the prime candidates will have faded from all but the longest memories, a list like this inevitably invites accusations of recency bias, especially when, as we did, you start with a ride from 2022. This one may go some way towards redressing the balance, but, for obvious reasons, you're going to have to take our word on a few things.

The late Martin Molony's time as a household name may have passed, but the sages of old will assure you he was one of the greatest jump jockeys of all time – certainly in the top ten – as well as being very good on the Flat (he has been described as a sort of cross between Johnny Murtagh and Ruby Walsh).