Jury out on the Towton changes, Hampton proves its worth and veterans' debate rolls on - three things we learned this week

The first two Premier Saturday meetings at Warwick and Kempton delivered plenty of informative contests and there were other noteworthy performances at Wetherby and Fairyhouse on the day. Here's three key takeaways from the week . . .

Jury out on new Towton

The novice chase division has been the subject of some targeted changes and Wetherby's Towton Novices' Chase was the latest to be run under a different guise.

The Grade 2 is no longer run over three miles and has been brought forward three weeks in the calendar from its previous slot in early February. While some changes to the novice chase division have helped competitiveness, there is no immediate verdict either way here.

Colonel Harry was the first winner of the new Towton over two miles and three and a half furlongs, and he at least carried Grade 1 form into the race courtesy of his second in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown. However, the race lacked depth and featured just four runners – although there were two non-runners.

Colonel Harry: winner of the Towton Novices' Chase Credit: john grossick

The field size was similar to each of the last ten runnings of the race, with no contest attracting more than seven runners, but the bigger question is perhaps over its new slot in the calendar. The timing works well for the Grade 1 Scilly Isles in February, but the same-day clash with the Hampton Court at Warwick is far from ideal.

Apple Away and Trelawne had both options at the start of the week, eventually splitting between the two races come declaration time, and that uncertainty limits the build-up to either novice chase. A week earlier, on a Saturday when Graded action is lacking, might be a better option.

Matt Butler

Hampton form worth following

The Leamington Novices’ Hurdle may have been discontinued from Warwick’s Classic Chase day yet the Hampton Novices’ Chase, which was raised to Grade 2 status in 2020, proved its worth with a high-quality running.

The race has not been blessed with runners in recent years and attracted only a field of five on Saturday, but Grey Dawning was an impressive winner and has genuine claims of winning a Grade 1 in the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown next month.

Grey Dawning, who won the Leamington last season, secured back-to-back Hampton victories for the Skeltons. They landed the race with Galia Des Liteaux last year and she finished second in the Classic Chase to My Silver Lining this time around.

A tussle for the lead between Apple Away and Broadway Boy favoured Grey Dawning, and the second and third should not be dismissed going forward.

Apple Away was beaten the same distance of 14 lengths by Grey Dawning that she was over a shorter trip at Haydock in November, but jumped really well and is one of the best novice chasing mares around, while Broadway Boy gave way on the turn into the home straight but was not disgraced and could still be a National Hunt Chase candidate. This form could work out well.

Jack Haynes

Veterans serve up thriller – and reignites Cheltenham debate

Once again the Veterans' Final proved to be a brilliant race for a multitude of reasons. A good field, a competitive betting heat, popular horses and a real feel-good winner in Sam Brown . Credit must go to all involved in its rescheduling from Sandown as it was definitely worthwhile.

I had long been in the camp that the brilliance of a Veterans' Final would be wasted at the Cheltenham Festival, but my mind has changed considerably in the last couple of years. It's a view to divide opinion, but I think it would be incredible to crown a champion at the sport's greatest event.

Sam Brown: winner of the Veterans' Chase Final at Warwick Credit: Edward Whitaker

Admittedly it would leave an obvious gap on the first Saturday in January and possibly take runners from the Ultima and Kim Muir, but watching the old favourites battling up the hill in front of over 60,000 people would be a sight to behold. Big-field handicap chases also make wonderful betting contests.

Any imminent change to the festival line-up is extremely unlikely, but Saturday's thriller provided food for thought.

James Stevens

